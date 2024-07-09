Patole visits MCA amid speculations about contesting prez election

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday visited the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and took copies of the by-laws and nomination form for the July 23 polls.

Patole is likely to file his nomination for the MCA president's post on Wednesday, a Congress leader said.

Patole was recently appointed representative of the Mazgaon Cricket Club to the MCA.

The party leader said Patole interacted with representatives of about 60 to 70 clubs for four hours to understand the election process.

Former MCA general secretary Shah Alam and members Shekar Shetty and Bhushan Patil accompanied Patole.

They are likely to propose and second his name.

The post of MCA president became vacant following the death of incumbent chief Amol Kale last month.

July 10 is the last date for filing nominations at the electoral officer's office between 11 am and 5 pm at the MCA Lounge in the Wankhede Stadium.

The nominations will be scrutinised on July 11, and persons whose names were proposed and seconded must attend the same.

Valid candidates will be announced on the same day.

Following any withdrawal of nominations on July 16, the final list of candidates would be announced.

The polling will take place on July 23, and results will be declared the same day. PTI MR ARU