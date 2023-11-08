Patra chawl money laundering probe: Threat letter hurled into home of witness

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) A threat letter was hurled into the home of Swapna Sujeet Patkar, a witness in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering probe tied to the alleged Patra Chawl land scam, in Mumbai on Wednesday, a police official said.

According to the Vakola police official, a bottle was thrown into Patkar’s bungalow in the Kalina area around 1 am. When she inquired with her bodyguard and other employees, she was told that it contained a letter.

The official said Patkar informed the police control room about the incident and a team was sent to her place.

“You have fluttered too much. Who is going to save you? Don’t make noise in court, and don’t take big names. You have not shed your arrogance even after your work, bank account and life have been blocked,” read the letter written in Marathi, the official said.

A non-cognizable offence has been registered under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that footage of CCTV cameras installed at the spot was being scanned.

The ED probe pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra ‘chawl’ in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai and related financial transactions. The agency had last year arrested Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the case. He secured bail later.

In July last year, the police had registered a case against Raut on the charge of insulting the modesty of a woman on a complaint by Patkar, the official added. PTI ZA NR