'Patriotic excitement’ behind remarks against Col Qureshi: MP minister

Indore, Feb 7 (PTI) With a Supreme Court-mandated deadline for his prosecution looming large, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah on Saturday apologised again for his objectionable remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi, saying he had uttered the words in a moment of "patriotic excitement".

Speaking to reporters here, Shah said he never intended to insult a woman officer, the armed forces or any section of society.

The Supreme Court had on January 19 directed the state government to decide within two weeks whether to grant sanction to prosecute Shah for his controversial remarks about Colonel Qureshi.

Following the apex court's directive, the Congress has been demanding Shah's resignation or his removal from the cabinet.

The minister came under fire in May last year after a video of his remarks about Colonel Qureshi during a speech at a public event in Raikunda village in Indore district went viral on social media.

Colonel Qureshi was in the limelight for briefing the media on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military operation against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan last year.

"I have said this many times earlier, and I am reiterating it today that I did not intend to insult any woman officer, the Indian Army or any section of society," Shah said on Saturday.

He claimed his words "did not match his feelings" and were uttered in a "moment of patriotic excitement and emotion".

"The intention behind the mistake must also be seen. You all know that I bore no ill will," he said.

Shah said he had repeatedly apologised from the depths of his heart for the controversial remark and was once again seeking forgiveness.

"It is extremely painful for me that such a controversy arose due to a small error on my part. I believe my feelings will be seen in the right context. I have always had immense respect for the Indian Army and will continue to do so," he said.

Shah said maintaining "decorum and sensitivity of words" was extremely important in public life.

"I have introspected and learned a lesson from this incident. I accept my responsibility. I will exercise control over my speech in the future, and such a mistake will not be repeated. Once again, I sincerely apologise to all citizens hurt by this episode, especially the Indian Army," he added.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had pulled up Shah for making "derogatory remarks" and using "indecent language" against Colonel Qureshi and ordered the police to register an FIR against him.

Shah holds the portfolios of tribal affairs, public asset management and Bhopal gas tragedy relief and rehabilitation.

After the high court took suo motu cognisance of the statement, an FIR was registered against the cabinet minister at Manpur police station in the district under sections 152, 196(1)(b) and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI HWP LAL ARU