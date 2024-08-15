Patriotic fervour mark Independence Day celebrations in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana and the states' common capital Chandigarh on Thursday celebrated Independence Day amid tight security.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at district headquarters and other places, said officials.

Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria hoisted the national flag in Chandigarh, while Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unfurled the flag at an event in Yamunanagar.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the national flag in Jalandhar and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini unfurled the tricolour in Kurukshetra.

At Guru Gobind Singh stadium in Jalandhar, Mann inspected the parade and took a salute from the march past.

Delivering his speech on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, Mann recalled the contribution of martyrs, including freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

He also spoke about his government initiatives such as an increase in the utilization of canal water for irrigation, setting up Schools of Eminence, and opening of more mohalla clinics which provide free medical treatment and giving over 44,000 government jobs.

Mann said his government was setting up a 150-km Malwa canal which will cater to the irrigational needs of nearly 2 lakh acres in the southern part of the state.

He said this is the first ever canal, which is being set up in the state in the post-independence era.

He also said his government set up the 'Sadak Surakhya Force' to streamline traffic movement and check road accidents.

Mann said 14,381 drug smugglers and peddlers have been arrested and 10,394 drug cases have been registered in the past two and half years.

The state police have recovered 1,207 kg of heroin and 1,012 of opium and 816 kg of ganja and seized smugglers' properties worth Rs 173 crore, he said.

Mann said in the police department, 10,000 new posts will be created.

Haryana CM Saini in Kurukshetra remembered freedom fighters for their role in the country's Independence.