Patrolling, combing heightened along Indo-Nepal border in UP ahead of I-Day

Maharajganj (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified their joint combing and patrolling operations along the Indo-Nepal border ahead of Independence Day, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

"The security exercise which began yesterday (on Monday) will continue till August 19. Under the operation, security arrangements have been intensified along the border areas," Somendra Meena, Superintendent of Police, Maharajganj, said.

He added that dog squads has been deployed at the state's international border with Nepal to detect explosives, arms and ammunition.

"We have several trained dogs which can identify both narcotics and explosives. All these dogs have been deployed on security patrolling at the Sonauli and Thothibari checkpoints on the Indo-Nepal border," Meena said, adding that metal detectors and baggage scanners at the Sonauli and Thothibari main checkpoints have been activated.

CCTV cameras have been put on SSB posts, besides on the main road routes to Nepal.

"The SSB has intensified vigilance along the border to stop illegal entry occurring mainly at night and the personnel have been asked to remain alert round the clock while patrolling along the entire border stretch," he said.

In addition to this, orders have been issued to other security agencies including the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), to be on alert at the border points, the SP said.

Patrolling of public places such as hotels, rail and bus stations has also been intensified to ward off untoward incidents, Meena added.

The SSB is a central armed police force under the Union home ministry and it is tasked with guarding the 1,751-km Indo-Nepal open international border.

Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3 km long open border with Nepal touching seven districts -- Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj. PTI COR NAV RPA