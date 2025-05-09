Patrolling intensified along India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh, May 9 (PTI) Patrolling has been intensified along the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh and Champawat districts following a military flare-up between India and Pakistan in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

"We have increased the number of patrolling teams in cooperation with the SSB and asked them to intensify checking at the entry points on the main bridges on the India-Nepal border in the district," Pithoragarh SP Rekha Yadav said on Friday.

Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) teams are regularly patrolling border regions of Dharchula, Jauljibi, Baluakot, Jhoolaghat and Askot, she said. "We have also increased vigilance at the Naini Saini airport with the deployment of more security personnel and strict checking of people entering the premises," Yadav said. According to information received from Champawat, another Uttarakhand district that borders Nepal, all police posts have been kept on alert mode. "Though there is no restriction on travelling to Nepal or from Nepal to India, checking at the entry points on the border has been intensified," Champawat SP Ajay Ganpati said. According to SSB officers at Melaghat post on the India-Nepal border in the Khatima subdivision of Udham Singh Nagar district, an intense checking drive is being conducted on border posts to prevent entry of suspected elements from across the Nepal border.

"We are committed to ensuring there is no such entry from across the border which poses a threat to the country's security," said Manoj Kumar, commanding officer of SSB at Melaghat post at Indo Nepal border.