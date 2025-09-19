Patwari arrested by ACB for taking Rs 15,000 bribe in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Sep 19 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a revenue official while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Jameel Ahmed, posted at Patwar Halqa at Shahpur, they said.

According to the ACB, the action followed a written complaint alleging that the complainant's house had been damaged during recent heavy rains. A report about the damage had already been filed at Poonch police station.

"When the complainant approached the patwari with the police report and compensation application, the patwari allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 for processing the case," they said.

The complainant, unable to pay the bribe, approached the ACB, which registered a case.

During investigation, an ACB team laid a trap and caught the revenue official red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot and searches were conducted at his residential premises, the officials said.

Further investigation is in progress, they added. PTI AB KSS KSS