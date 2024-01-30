Patwari caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Gwalior, Jan 30 (PTI) A revenue department employee was caught while allegedly accepting bribe in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Tuesday, an official said.

Advertisment

Shailendra Singh Parihar, a `patwari', was caught red-handed while taking Rs 35,000, said superintendent of police (SP) of Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment Rameshwar Singh.

Jagmohan Prajapati, a farmer, complained to the police that Parihar demanded Rs 80,000 in a case related to change of agricultural land title in Banwar village.

After negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 45,000 and Rs 10,000 were given in advance, the complaint said.

The complainant, in the meantime, approached Lokayukta police, who laid a trap and arrested the patwari while allegedly accepting money on Tuesday evening.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered and further probe was on, the SP said. PTI COR ADU KRK