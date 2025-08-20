Patwari caught red-handed while accepting Rs 95,000 bribe in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a revenue patwari in Sriganganagar district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 95,000, officials said.

An ACB team caught Pankhilal Meena, who was posted in the Karanpur tehsil, red-handed after a farmer lodged a complaint against the official, they said.

According to Smita Srivastava, Additional Director General of ACB, the complainant said his crop insurance claim of Rs 2.28 lakh, including his wife's account, was sanctioned on the basis of crop-cutting reports prepared by the patwari.

After learning that the amount had been credited, Meena allegedly demanded 50 per cent cut on it as "expenses", Srivastava said.

"Acting on the complaint, the ACB team on Wednesday arrested the patwari while accepting Rs 95,000 as bribe," the officer said. PTI AG ARI