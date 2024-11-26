Patwari caught while accepting bribe in Gwalior district

Gwalior, Nov 26 (PTI) A `patwari' or revenue department official has been arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, Lokayukta Police said on Tuesday.

Uma Shankar, the accused, had allegedly demanded money for the transfer of a land title, said inspector Kavindra Singh Chouhan.

Chandrabhan Gurjar, a resident of Tikri village, had purchased land in his mother's name at Khadicha village and applied for the change of title through the online process.

Uma Shankar first asked for Rs 90,000 to process the application but later settled for Rs 25,000, as per Gurjar's complaint.

After Gurjar approached the anti-corruption Lokayukta Police, a trap was laid and the patwari was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe at his private `office' near the tehsil office in Bhitarwar on Monday.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against him and further probe was on, said inspector Chouhan. PTI COR ADU KRK