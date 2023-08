Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team on Monday arrested a 'patwari' here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Advertisment

According to the complainant, the accused Patwari Avikar Sharma was harassing her by demanding a bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh.

After verifying the complaint, the Bureau team arrested the accused on Monday, taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, a statement issued by the bureau said.

The matter is being further investigated, it added. PTI AG RDT