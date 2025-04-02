Patwari slams BJP over death of 21 persons from MP in blast at Gujarat firecracker godown

Indore, Apr 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Wednesday hit out at the ruling BJP over the 21 persons from the state in an explosion at a firecracker godown in Gujarat, saying they were forced to migrate to the neighbouring state due to unemployment.

Twenty-one people, including five children, were killed and six others were injured in the explosion and fire at the godown near Deesa town in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Tuesday morning. The deceased hailed from two villages of Sandalpur and Hadia in Dewas and Harda districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking during a Congress protest in Indore, Patwari said, "BJP has been calling Madhya Pradesh golden and self-reliant for the last 20 years, but people of the state still have to migrate to Gujarat for employment. This is the truth." With Madhya Pradesh's former transport department constable Saurabh Sharma getting bail from a Bhopal court in a case of amassing assets disproportionate to his income, Patwari raised questions about the role of the Lokayukta police.

"The Lokayukta police should be ashamed. This investigating agency is trying to hush up the scam of thousands of crores of rupees in the transport department," he said.

Questions raised by the Congress against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 are related to the soul of the country, the state Congress chief added.