Patwari slams Vijayvargiya over 'skimpy clothes' remark; questions mentality of BJP leaders

Bhopal, Jun 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Friday questioned the mentality of BJP leaders and asked why they talk about dresses worn by girls, a comment coming a day after state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said he disapproves of the trend of women wearing "skimpy clothes".

Speaking during a programme in Indore on Thursday, Vijayvargiya said in India women are considered a form of goddess and they should wear very good clothes. He also said, "I do not like (women) wearing less clothes. Many times, girls come to take selfies with me, then I tell them that they come by wearing good clothes. Then get a selfie clicked with me." Reacting sharply, Patwari told reporters here, "He is a senior man of 70 years. What is expected from a 70-year-old man by people in MP? He said yesterday that he does not like skimpy-clothed girls...Before him, (former MP minister) Narottam Mishra had objected to a heroine's attire, its colour in a film trailer." "I have a question - why do the BJP leaders look at the clothes of girls? Which kind of mentality is it? What to say. I feel hurt," the Congress said.

"Are such issues worth to be touched upon in speeches and in public. Who is becoming the laughing stock? A public representative is a mirror of the country and the state," he added.

Two years ago too, Vijayvargiya had created a controversy, for his statement that girls in "bad dresses" look like Shurpanakha, the sister of demon king Ravana in the epic 'Ramayana'. PTI LAL NP