Patwari suspended after 10-yr-old boy falls to death in open well in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 4 (PTI) Following the death of a 10-year-old boy who fell into an open well at Sanganer in Jaipur district on Friday, the administration on Saturday suspended a patwari for providing misleading information about open borewells and wells in the area.

In December last year, the Jaipur district administration launched a special campaign to cover open borewells and wells for public safety under which more than 2,300 such units have been covered so far.

On Friday, Anuj (10) fell into an open well at Sanganer, leading to his death.

When Sanganer sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) checked the status report of open borewells and wells in the area submitted by the patwari, he found that the well in which Anuj fell was not mentioned in it.

The SDM then sent a report to Jaipur collector Jitendra Soni who suspended the concerned patwari.

"Patwari Shobha Meena has been suspended for submitting a misleading status report about open borewells and wells. Had the well under question been covered, the fatal incident could have been avoided," an official said.

By Friday, more than 2,300 open borewells and wells in the district were covered and the work to cover the remaining ones is underway, he said.

As per the practice, the patwaris send status reports to the SDM, who forwards them to the collector.

The collector launched the special drive following recent incidents wherein a five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl died after falling into open borewells in Dausa and Kotpuli, respectively. PTI SDA ARI