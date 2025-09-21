Patwari's aide caught taking Rs 30 lakh bribe in Jaipur, main accused absconding: ACB

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan on Sunday caught an aide of a patwari red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30 lakh in Jaipur, officials said.

According to the complaint lodged with the ACB's special investigation unit (SIU), Narendra Meena, the accused patwari, initially demanded Rs 50 lakh for the mutation of 10 bighas of land on the Hathoj-Kalwar road.

After negotiations, the demand was settled at Rs 30 lakh, the ACB said.

The ACB laid a trap and nabbed Vikas Sharma, a middleman, while receiving the bribe amount on behalf of Meena who is absconding, the officials said.

Of the total bribe amount, Rs 25 lakh was in dummy currency, they said.

Suspecting a trap, Meena did not turn up at the spot and efforts are on to trace and arrest him, the ACB said. PTI AG ARI