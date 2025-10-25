Pavitra Joda Sahib yatra reaches Mathura from Delhi

Mathura (UP)/Faridabad, Oct 24 (PTI) The sacred "Charan Suhave Guru Charan Yatra Pavitra Joda Sahib" reached Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Friday, officials said.

The yatra is transporting the Pavitra Joda Sahib of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji from Gurudwara Moti Bagh Sahib in Delhi to the birthplace of the Guru at Takht Sri Harmandir Ji, Patna Sahib.

The yatra was received at the Kotwan Border by Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh and Minister of State for Agriculture Education and Research Baldev Singh Aulakh.

"The Brijbhoomi is now sanctified by the dust of Guru Ji's feet. The city itself becomes a holy place where Guru Ji's holy feet take a rest. Mathura has become a significant pilgrimage site for devotees on Friday," Singh said.

Before arriving in Mathura, the yatra reached Faridabad in Haryana. There, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini received it. A welcome ceremony was held at Sri Guru Darbar Sahib Gurudwara in NIT-5, Faridabad.

Saini also welcomed Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was accompanying the yatra. He honoured the Sant Sangat and the Panj Pyaras (the five beloved ones) who greeted the yatra by presenting them with turbans at the gurudwara.

Before the yatra departed from Faridabad, Saini bowed his head at the Gurudwara and listened to the ardaas. He then had darshan of the holy Joda Sahib. PTI COR CDN OZ AMJ AMJ