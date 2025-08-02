Pavnesh Kumar takes oath as member of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission

Shimla, Aug 2 (PTI) Pavnesh Kumar, a retired 1989-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, was sworn in on Saturday as a member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) in a simple yet dignified ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena was present on the occasion and the proceedings of the ceremony were conducted by C P Verma, Secretary to the Governor.

Kumar, who hails from Busal-Baroh in Kangra district, completed his PhD from Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, district Solan. He has held several key positions in the Forest Department, including the principal chief conservator of forests in Himachal Pradesh.