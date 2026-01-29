Pawan Kalyan adopts giraffes, urges corporate support for wildlife conservation

Amaravati, Jan 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday visited the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam and adopted two giraffes.

The visit coincided with the birthday of his mother, Anjana Devi, and Kalyan urged corporate organisations to support wildlife conservation efforts.

"Kalyan visited the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park as part of his official tour and announced the adoption of two giraffes for one year. He will bear their maintenance expenses," a press release said.

During the visit, the deputy CM inaugurated a newly constructed bear enclosure, toured multiple animal enclosures, and reviewed arrangements with zoo authorities regarding animal care and maintenance.

He also inspected the hippopotamus, black bear, tiger, and lion enclosures, interacted with zoo officials on animal care practices, and personally fed the elephants and giraffes.

Following the zoo visit, Kalyan inaugurated the city forest at Kambalakonda Eco Park and reviewed plantation plans with officials along the eco-tourism route, the release added.