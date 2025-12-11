Pawan Kalyan alleges 'Hindus are targeted'

Amaravati, Dec 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has alleged that "everybody is targeting Hindus and questioning their traditions at every opportunity," and asserted that it is the responsibility of every Hindu to show opposition when Hindu practices face attack.

In a reference to the row over the lighting of an oil lamp at the Thirupparankundram hill in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the Deputy CM said that after a judge of the Madras HC’s Madurai Bench pronounced a verdict "protecting the Hindu community's rights", over 100 MPs submitted a petition in Parliament seeking the judge’s impeachment. However, when the Supreme Court gave its judgment in the Sabarimala temple issue, Hindus fought legally but did not seek impeachment of judges, said the actor-politician.

The Constitution has given equal rights to all religions and "justice is the same for all," he said, adding rules meant to protect the interests of Islam and Christianity will also apply to Hinduism.

Alleging that some political parties in Tamil Nadu are following "pseudo-secularism", he accused the Tamil Nadu's DMK government of "interfering" in the affairs of temples.

Everybody is targeting the Hindus and questioning their traditions at every possible opportunity, he alleged. Hence, wherever Hindu practices are attacked, be it in Tamil Nadu, Assam or West Bengal, Kalyan said it was the "onus of every Hindu" to oppose it.

"Everybody who goes to a temple with folded hands to pray to God and people who believe in Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism) should talk about the leanings of opportunistic politicians," the Janasena founder said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Kalyan claimed that the notion of "Hindu unity" is a misconception, as Hindus are divided by caste, language and region. Therefore, in view of such divisions among Hindus, the claim that "Hindus are the majority in the country" is misleading.

Further, the Janasena chief said "saving" Sanatana Dharma was not his job alone and called upon every Hindu to work towards it and insisted on the setting up of a "Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board." PTI STH VGN