Pawan Kalyan appeals to UN Human Rights Council to protect minorities in Bangladesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council to protect minorities in Bangladesh in the wake of widespread anarchy, following the fall of the government there.

The actor-politician called for the protection of minorities such as Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and the Islamic sect of Ahmadiyas in the neighbouring country.

"I call upon the @UNHuman Rights @UN_HRC and Bangladesh High Commission in India to take immediate necessary action and restore peace and order in Bangladesh," he said in a post on X.

Praying for the safety, security and stability of all minorities in the neighbouring country, the Janasena chief observed that the recent visuals and pictures emerging from Bangladesh were heart-wrenching and concerning.

Citing the alleged hacking of Bangladesh Communist Party leader Pradip Bhowmik and vandalism of Hindu temples, Kalyan expressed his anguish and concern. PTI STH SS