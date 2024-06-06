Pawan Kalyan gets rousing reception at Chiranjeevi's residence following Jana Sena win in AP polls

Hyderabad, Jun 6 (PTI) Jana Sena party President Pawan Kalyan on Thursday received a rousing welcome at his elder brother and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's residence here following his party's resounding success in the just-concluded Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Pawan Kalyan, who was accompanied by his family members, was accorded a traditional welcome by his mother and other family members as he reached Chiranjeevi's home.

Pawan Kalyan sought the blessings of his mother, Chiranjeevi and also his sister-in-law.

A large number of Konidela family members, including Chiranjeevi's actor son Ram Charan, were present on the occasion.

"An emotionally charged welcome to my dear brother A Real life ‘Power Star’!! A Hero’s Homecoming!! God bless!! @PawanKalyan," Chiranjeevi said on X (formerly twitter).

In a stunning performance, Jana Sena had won all the 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats it contested, in alliance with TDP and BJP, in the polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan, who contested from Pithapuram, won with a margin of over 70,000 votes. PTI SJR SJR ROH