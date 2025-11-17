Pawan Kalyan hails Hyderabad Police for nabbing movie piracy mastermind

Amaravati, Nov 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday congratulated the Hyderabad city police for arresting the alleged mastermind behind a movie piracy network.

Telangana Police had arrested Ravi, a key accused who had allegedly uploaded pirated versions of movies on his website from abroad, causing significant loss to film producers. He was held on his return to India, officials said.

Kalyan observed that the film industry has been suffering from immense loss as piracy gangs upload movies online on the day of their release, despite the 'heavy financial and creative investment' that goes into filmmaking.

"Arresting the operator of iBomma and Bappam and shutting down these major piracy websites is a welcome development," said Kalyan in a post on X.

He further said that filmmakers have been finding it increasingly difficult to curb piracy networks at a time when releasing a movie itself has become a massive undertaking for the industry.

Appreciating the efforts of the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police team, the deputy chief minister said the operation was successful at a time when piracy gangs had grown bold enough to openly challenge enforcement agencies.

The Hyderabad city police commissioner VC Sajjanar's initiative to control betting apps has gained traction across several states, strengthening enforcement and coordination among agencies, he said.

The measures taken under Sajjanar's leadership, he said, will benefit not only Telugu cinema but the broader Indian film industry, he added. PTI MS STH ADB