Pawan Kalyan lauds PM Modi for economic vision, slams opposition for 'undermining India'

Amaravati, July 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India world's fourth-largest economy.

Kalyan credited the NDA government for strengthening Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Information Technology (IT), manufacturing, pharma and agriculture, helping India rise from the 10th largest economy to the 4th largest economy.

"India under PM Modi's leadership acts firmly, protects national interests, and never bows to international pressure," said Pawan Kalyan in a post on X, extending full support on behalf of his Janasena party.

He condemned opposition leaders for "careless remarks" at the time of Indo-US trade talks, alleging that their words damaged India's dignity and seemed to favour American interests.

"Unfortunately, some opposition leaders have made careless remarks on Indian economy in a manner that undermines India's global reputation and seemingly serves American interests," said Kalyan.

Kalyan further said that this is New India, no longer a nation that bows down, but one that speaks with clarity and acts in its own best interest.

He praised the NDA government's focus on reducing over-dependence on any single country and building a resilient, self-reliant economic future for all citizens.