Pawan Kalyan lays foundation for TTD-funded facilities at Telangana's Kondagattu temple

Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone for a choultry and other buildings at the renowned Lord Hanuman temple here on Saturday.

The buildings will be constructed at Rs 35.19 crore, funded by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

According to a press release, the TTD sanctioned the funds for the project following Kalyan’s intervention.

During his visit to the Kondagattu temple in 2024, temple officials and priests had informed Kalyan about the need for a choultry and a separate building where devotees observing ‘Hanuman Deeksha’—a devotional vow—could perform concluding rituals.

Accompanied by TTD Chairman B R Naidu and others, Kalyan arrived by helicopter earlier in the day to lay the foundation stone for a 96-room accommodation facility and other buildings at the temple.

The priests later accorded him Vedic blessings.

Addressing the gathering, Kalyan said he considered it a privilege to worship Hanuman at Kondagattu and assured efforts to facilitate the construction of a path for ‘giri pradakshina’ (circumambulation of the temple hill).

He said he would personally participate in ‘kar seva’ for laying the path, adding that Hanuman is his family deity.

Kalyan also said more development works should be undertaken at the Kondagattu temple to improve facilities for devotees.

Telangana Minister for Scheduled Castes Development and Tribal Welfare Adluri Lakshman Kumar, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.