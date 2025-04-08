Pawan Kalyan orders probe if his convoy delayed JEE Students in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an inquiry into the allegations that traffic restrictions for the passage of his convoy caused delays for some students who were on their way to the JEE exam centre, here.

Kalyan directed the Vishakapatnam Police to examine the exact duration of the traffic halt, road conditions near exam centers, and the status of service road traffic flow.

As the Deputy Chief Minister and Science & Technology Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan holds a pivotal role in ensuring the well-being and future of the state’s students. The recent incident, where over 30 students missed their JEE Mains examination due to traffic… pic.twitter.com/hTdSmgjfJW — Karthik Yellapragada (@KarthikYells) April 7, 2025

“No student should suffer due to administrative movements; our responsibility is to ensure their future is not hindered by protocol,” said Pawan Kalyan in the press release issued late on Monday.

The police have been asked to investigate whether the traffic regulations affected students' access to the examination centers and if alternate routes were managed properly that morning.

After the allegations from parents, the city police denied any link to the Kalyan’s convoy which they said passed after 8:41 am, while students were supposed to report much earlier.

The Deputy CM maintained that he always insists on public convenience during tours, and the government policy allows only brief traffic regulation for VIP movements.

The Deputy CM’s office said that party leaders are regularly advised against processions, garlands, or activities that cause public or traffic disturbances during official visits.