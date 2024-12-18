Pawan Kalyan slams YSRCP govt for 'neglecting' Jal Jeevan Mission, promises Rs 70,000 cr push

Vijayawada, Dec 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said he frequently received complaints about the lack of water from people.

He made this remark while inaugurating a Jal Jeevan Mission workshop.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is a central government initiative aimed at providing safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections to all rural households by 2024.

"Wherever I go, people complain that while pipelines have been laid, water isn't flowing. Even in my constituency, Pithapuram, water comes very slowly," Kalyan said, addressing the workshop attended by rural water supply officials from across the state.

Kalyan accused the previous YSRCP government of "neglecting" the scheme, claiming that while a smaller state like Kerala has sought Rs 46,000 crore for the mission, the previous government requested only Rs 26,000 crore.

He further claimed that the YSRCP government "failed" to contribute its share of funds, which hindered the scheme's implementation.

Referring to a conversation with Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Kalyan said the minister also pointed to the YSRCP government's "negligence" towards the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Kalyan, who also oversees the Panchayat Raj Ministry, accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led dispensation of wasting Rs 4,000 crore allocated for the scheme and acting against the central government's intentions.

Kalyan said he has requested Rs 70,000 crore for the state under the mission and was advised by Patil to submit a detailed project report (DPR).

The Deputy CM added that the DPR would be submitted in January 2025 and assured that drinking water would be provided to every household under the mission. PTI STH SSK ROH