Pawan Kalyan starts Sanatana Dharma protection wing in Janasena party

Amaravati, Nov 2 (PTI) Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said he has set up a new wing in the party 'Narasimha Varahi Ganam' to protect Sanatana Dharma.

Advertisment

"I am starting a separate wing in Janasena for Sanatana Dharma protection and naming it as Narasimha Varahi Ganam," said Kalyan in a press release.

Further, Kalyan asserted that he respects all the religions and follows his own Hindu religion.

Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, recently announced the forming of a new wing during his visit to Eluru district. PTI STH KH