Pawan Kalyan to campaign for BJP in Telangana municipal elections

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) In a shot in the arm for BJP in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan would campaign in support of the saffron party's candidates in the February 11 municipal elections.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said he and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy met Kalyan and discussed key issues, including the municipal polls in the state.

"Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu expressed his full support for the Bharatiya Janata Party and graciously agreed to campaign for the BJP in the Municipal Elections. This reinforces the unstoppable momentum of the BJP’s rise in Telangana," Ramchander Rao said in a post on X.

Kalyan's Jana Sena is part of the NDA, and it shares power with TDP and BJP in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Sena had extended support to the BJP in several elections in Telangana in the past, including 2023 Assembly elections and the recent Jubilee Hills bypoll here.