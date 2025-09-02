Pawan Kalyan turns 57; receives wishes from PM Modi, CM Naidu

Amaravati: Actor-turned-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan turned 57 on Tuesday, with greetings pouring in from fans, party cadres, and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

In a post on 'X', the PM said the Jana Sena chief "has won the hearts of countless people and is strengthening the NDA in Andhra Pradesh with his focus on good governance." Modi also wished him "a long and healthy life."

Best wishes to Shri Pawan Kalyan Ji on his birthday. He’s made a mark in hearts and minds of countless people. He is strengthening the NDA in Andhra Pradesh by focusing on good governance. Praying for his long and healthy life.@PawanKalyan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2025

Chandrababu Naidu hailed the Jana Sena Party chief as "a friend" and a leader who consistently stands by the common man with social consciousness.

"Birthday greetings to friend and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan," he wrote on 'X', describing him as a man of "sharp words".

మిత్రులు, ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌ గారికి హృదయపూర్వక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. అడుగడుగునా సామాన్యుడి పక్షం... అణువణువునా సామాజిక స్పృహ... మాటల్లో పదును... చేతల్లో చేవ... జన సైన్యానికి ధైర్యం... మాటకి కట్టుబడే తత్వం... రాజకీయాల్లో విలువలకు పట్టం....స్పందించే హృదయం...అన్నీ కలిస్తే… pic.twitter.com/TqlmiEIwBZ — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 2, 2025

The CM further said Kalyan "lives up to his word" and has brought values into politics with "a responsive heart".

He wished him "to prosper for 100 years and scale many victorious peaks," while stressing that Kalyan’s cooperation in the state’s development was "unforgettable".

Kalyan, in turn, thanked Modi for his greetings. "My heartfelt thanks to you, PM Narendra Modi ji, for your good wishes. Your Dharmic spirit and exemplary leadership skills inspire all of us to work towards the integrity and growth of our nation," he posted on 'X'.