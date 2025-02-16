Pawan Kalyan's presence at NTR Trust event reaffirms unity among Andhra NDA allies

Amaravati, Feb 16 (PTI) Drawing the curtains on speculation about a 'gap' between the TDP leadership and Janasena, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan attended the 'Euphoria Musical Night' organised by the NTR Trust on the occasion of its 28th anniversary here.

The speculation stems from recent developments, including Kalyan's conspicuous absence from a meeting of ministers and secretaries chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as well as the Janasena chief being ranked tenth in terms of file clearance, below CM Naidu and Minister Lokesh.

However, Kalyan's presence at the 'Euphoria Musical Night' on Saturday effectively put an end to the speculation, as he was warmly welcomed by Chandrababu Naidu and his Minister son Lokesh, even as the actor–politician enjoyed the show throughout.

"Had a great time in participating in the musical event organised for thalassemia patients by 'NTR memorial trust' headed by Madam Nara Bhuvaneswari garu. And my wholehearted thanks to Hon. Cm @ncbn garu and @naralokesh garu for making me a part in this event. My best wishes to @MusicThaman and his team for their entertaining and energetic performance," Kalyan said in a post on Saturday night.

When contacted, TDP spokesperson and Chairman of Swachha Andhra Corporation, K Pattabhiram, dismissed rumors of differences between Janasena and his party.

"These (speculation about differences between TDP and Janasena) are all comments generated on social media by YSRCP workers," the TPD leader told PTI.

Lokesh, after the event on Saturday night, in a post, said Pawan Kalyan announced Rs 50 lakh donation to the NTR Trust to be spent on Thalassemia patients.

The event was aimed at raising awareness and funds for the cause of Thalassemia patients. PTI GDK KH