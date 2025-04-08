Pawan Kalyan’s son injured in Singapore school fire, cuts short official programme to visit boy

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), April 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s youngest son, Mark Shankar, sustained injuries in a fire accident at his school in Singapore, the Janasena chief said on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan told reporters in Hyderabad that he would be leaving for Singapore tonight to visit his seven-year-old son, who is being treated in a hospital in that country.

“The incident occurred during a summer camp in Singapore, where a fire broke out, injuring several children. One child died (in the incident). My son has burns on his hands and thighs. He has to undergo a bronchoscopy. The smoke inhalation will likely have long-term effects,” Kalyan said.

The Janasena chief said he hasn’t spoken to his son yet, adding that he was informed that the condition of Shankar is not worrisome.

Kalyan was in Araku Valley for the 'Adavi Talli Baata' (tribal upliftment program) campaign when his wife and school authorities informed him about the incident, prompting the Deputy CM to cut short his programme to fly to Singapore.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said he was informed that there was a loud sound, followed by a thick blanket of black smoke.

Nearby construction workers rescued the children before firefighters arrived.

Kalyan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over the phone and offered assistance through the Indian High Commission.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over the fire accident at a school in Singapore, in which Mark Shankar sustained injuries.

"I pray to God for Shankar’s speedy recovery as he undergoes treatment at a hospital in Singapore," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed shock over the incident.

In a post on 'X', he extended support to the family during this difficult time and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for Shankar’s swift and full recovery.

Kalyan expressed gratitude to PM Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and all the leaders who expressed concern.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has initiated dialogue with the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

The Deputy Chief Minister said he visited the villagers of Kuridi near Araku Valley as scheduled. PTI MS GDK SSK SSK ROH