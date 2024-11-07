Pawan lacks 'courage' to question Naidu, targets woman Dalit minister: Jagan

Amaravati, Nov 7 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan lacks the "boldness" to question Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, but targets a woman Dalit minister over this issue.

Reddy was reacting to Kalyan’s recent criticism of Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha regarding the decline in law and order and the increase in crimes against women, five months after the TDP, BJP, and Janasena alliance government came to power.

Stating that the situation would be different if he was the home minister, Kalyan urged Anitha to take her job seriously and uphold law and order in the state during a recent public meeting.

"Whose responsibility is law and order? Isn’t it directly under the Chief Minister? Whom should you (Kalyan) question when law and order fails? Not Chandrababu Naidu? He (Kalyan) doesn’t have the boldness to question Chandrababu Naidu," Reddy said at a press conference at his residence in Tadepalli.

Expressing surprise at the deputy chief minister highlighting the failure of law and order in the state, the opposition leader noted that Kalyan does not hesitate to target a woman Dalit minister, yet "she will take it" without complaint.

Following Kalyan’s remarks, Anitha responded that she took the deputy CM's comments "positively", adding that he had supported her and did not label her a failure.

Reddy further questioned Kalyan’s response when a TDP councillor’s husband allegedly raped a Dalit woman in a dumpyard in the Deputy CM’s own Pithapuram constituency.

"He doesn’t have the courage to question Chandrababu Naidu, but he will say he’ll ‘skin people alive’ and deliver movie dialogues," Reddy remarked.

The former chief minister went on to allege that the state is suffering from widespread injustice under the NDA government, which he claimed is undermining democracy.

Highlighting a disconnect between the promises made by the NDA before the polls and their current performance, the YSRCP leader alleged that sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture have been neglected.

"Over these five months, no section has escaped their (NDA government’s) betrayal. All systems have been undermined, and the state is navigating through these destructive conditions," he claimed.

Reddy also noted that students were not receiving fee reimbursements, and Aarogyasri network hospitals were burdened with pending dues amounting to Rs 2,400 crore.

Citing alleged cases of harassment and illegal detention of YSRCP social media activists by the police, Reddy warned officers that private cases would be filed against them, and the opposition party would provide legal assistance.

He cautioned the police that the NDA government would not remain in power indefinitely, and vowed to summon them later to account for their actions, even if they retire or are transferred to another state on deputation.

"We will address all your illegal activities. We will summon you even if you retire or go on deputation, and we will call you back even if you are overseas. I am telling every police officer, we will not remain silent," he said.

Criticising DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who allegedly stated that the police failed to function effectively during the YSRCP government, Reddy said Rao was treated well in his previous role but has now allegedly compromised his principles for a more favourable post.

"Is the government functioning properly now? Why are so many attacks happening on YSRCP cadres? Why are fake cases being filed? Why were 91 women raped within five months, and why are crimes against minors and women escalating?" Reddy questioned Rao, reminding him that he had previously served under the YSRCP government. PTI STH SSK KH