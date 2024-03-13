Pawan Singh now says he will contest LS polls, keeps shroud over seat

Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh, who had expressed his inability to contest the Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal's Asansol just a day after the BJP announced his name for the constituency, took a u-turn on Wednesday stating that he will fight the polls to honour the promise he made to his mother.

Singh, however, did not say from which constituency or from which state and on which party's ticket he will contest the elections.

"I will fight the elections to fulfil the promise I made to my mother, my society and the people," Singh wrote in his X handle.

"I seek blessings and cooperation from everyone," he wrote.

Though he had not specified the reason behind his decision to not contest from Asansol, his candidature had drawn criticism from the TMC, which alleged that some of his songs were crude and depicted women, including those from Bengal, in a vulgar way.

He was put up by the BJP against actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, the Trinamool Congress MP from Asansol in the outgoing Lok Sabha. PTI AMR NN