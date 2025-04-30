Pawar backs Congress' demand for special Parliament session to discuss Pahalgam attack

Thane: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday backed the Congress' demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and said this would send out the message that the country is united.

Addressing a press conference after attending the consecration ceremony at a temple here, Pawar called the bloody massacre of tourists in the Kashmir Valley an attack on the country.

“The entire country is united on this issue. All parties and Parliament are united. A special session (on Pahalgam) would be useful to send this message to the world,” Pawar said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and demonstrate a collective resolve.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several were injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.