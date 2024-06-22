Pawar bats for more opportunities for women; hails mother for awards he and siblings have received

Pune, Jun 22 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said women should be given more opportunities in assembly and Lok Sabha polls because the "power of responsibility is not reserved just for men".

Speaking at 'Yashaswini Samman Sohla' event here where women from various fields were felicitated for their contribution to society, Pawar also said the awards he and his brothers won "belong to my mother".

"The power of responsibility is not reserved just for men. Women also need opportunities. They should be given more opportunities in assembly and Lok Sabha polls. If given a chance, women can display diligence and it is a proven fact," he said.

"In my family, the doors of education were opened by my mother. My brothers Appasaheb and Prataprao have been awarded the Padma Shri, while I have got the Padma Vibhushan. All these awards belong to my mother," the opposition stalwart said.

Asserting he was most proud of his decision to give reservations to women in the armed forces, Pawar. a former Defence minister, claimed accidents have come down since women joined the Air Force. PTI COR MVG BNM