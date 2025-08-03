Pawar clan bonds together at Yugendra Pawar's engagement

Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) Political differences and feuds notwithstanding, the Pawar clan on Sunday bonded together at the engagement ceremony of patriarch Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Yugendra Pawar.

The private ceremony was held at the residence of Yugendra Pawar's fiancée, Tanishka Kulkarni, in Mumbai.

Yugendra is the son of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar's younger brother Shrinivas.

Families of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, his cousin Supriya Sule, along with her husband and two children, attended the engagement function to bless the couple.

Ajit Pawar's rebellion in 2023, which split the NCP, had raised questions over the familial ties.

In the 2024 assembly elections, Yugendra was defeated by his uncle Ajit Pawar from the Baramati constituency. Earlier, Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra, was humbled by her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, in the Lok Sabha elections.

Sule had always insisted that the familial ties among Pawars were intact even after Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-led Maharashtra government in 2023.

A few months ago, the Pawars attended the engagement ceremony of Ajit Pawar's younger son, Jay Pawar, in Pune. PTI MR NSK