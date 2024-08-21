Pawar had rejected '50% profit on cost to farmers' suggestion as UPA agri minister: Shivraj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday alleged his predecessor Sharad Pawar had declined to implement the M S Swaminathan Commission's suggestion to add 50 per cent profit on cost to farmers in MSP citing market collapse risk.

Addressing the agriculture exhibition inauguration function at Parli in Beed district of Maharashtra, Chouhan took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "khatakhat" remark and accused him and Pawar of doing only lip service on the cause of farmers.

"The Modi government will work to give fair prices for soybean, cotton and onion crops to farmers," he said.

Chouhan, the architect of the popular 'Ladli Behna Yojana' for women when he was chief minister of MP, praised the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for launching the monthly cash-transfer scheme for women.

The 'Ladki Bahin' scheme has elevated the respect of women in their families, Chouhan said.

"Maharashtra has emerged as an example in the country with its welfare initiatives. The Congress said they would give money 'khata-khat' (during Lok Sabha poll campaign) but it never happened. On the contrary, CM Eknath Shinde and his team are doing this (providing financial aid to farmers)," he said.

He said agriculturists will receive every single rupee of the PM Fasal Bima Yojana and reiterated the Modi government's promise to double income of farmers.

"Farmers complained to me that they did not receive money under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. I promise them not to worry. They will get every single rupee. The government will leave no stone unturned to double the income of farmers," Chouhan said.

He alleged Congress didn't give a single rupee to farmers. "Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar just keep talking".

"When Sharad Pawar was Union agriculture minister (in the UPA government), he declined implementation of recommendations made by the Swaminathan Commission on adding 50 per cent profit on cost, claiming the market will collapse," Chouhan said.

He said the Modi government calculates the MSP for crops by adding 50 per cent profit on cost.

He assured justice to farmers in Maharashtra by resolving crop-related issues.

"Maharashtra is the only state in the country with a scheme that provides Rs 5,000 to soybean and cotton growers," Chouhan said.

He mentioned the recent launch of 109 seed species of 65 crops and Central subsidies on DAP and urea bags to underline the commitment of the Modi government towards the cause of farmers.

"We will continue to work seriously on the issues of farmers. The Centre is giving subsidies on DAP and urea bags. However, we have to move towards nano urea and nano DAP to bring down investment by farmers," Chouhan added.

He said the Union government will ensure fair prices for cotton, soybean and onions, and suggested farmers consider plantation of bamboo and horticulture apart from routine crops.

Speaking at the occasion, CM Shinde demanded immediate redressal of crop-related problems faced by farmers.

He called for a joint meeting with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state government and sought help to look into critical issues concerning onions, cotton, milk and milk powder, and soybean.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the government has resolved to make Marathwada drought-free.

"The project to bring 50 TMC water flowing into the sea is in the last phase. The Krishna-Marathwada Scheme was announced numerous times. Only our government sanctioned a project costing Rs 11,726 crore, following which water reached Aashti (in Beed)," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the Centre should decide against banning the export of onions.

"Soybean, cotton, onion and tomatoes are getting good rates now. But we have to tell the Central leaders to declare that onion export will never be banned. This decision should be taken in the next 15 days," he said.

Pawar said the FRP for sugarcane increased in the past five years but the MSP of sugar remains unchanged. "We will have to speak with the Prime Minister," he added.

State Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde demanded a change in the Central crop harvest rules.

"In view of cotton and soybean crops getting low prices, the state government provided a Rs 5,000 aid to farmers who own land up to 2 hectares. Farmers also received 25 per cent of insurance. We have invited Shivraj ji to avail of the remaining 75 per cent insurance," he said.

Munde said insurance companies have cited their inability to pay money to farmers in view of the changes made in the crop harvesting norms and demanded their revocation.

"The Centre is providing drones to agriculturists, but at the same time farmers should get nano urea and nano DAP that will slash farm expenses by 60 per cent," Munde added. PTI AW NSK