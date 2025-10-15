Pawar meets farmers opposing Purandar airport, promises his backing

Pune, Oct 15 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday interacted with farmers opposing the construction of a greenfield international airport at Purandar in Pune district, and assured that he would support their stand.

"Any development that destroys farmers is no development," Pawar said, adding that the Union and state governments were keen on constructing the airport, but he was with the local farmers.

"It's completely fine if people give their consent willingly, but if the project is being forced upon them, we will not let it happen. You (government) have power, but in a democracy, people have the right to oppose," the former Union minister added. PTI COR KRK