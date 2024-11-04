Pawar, Patole welcome EC decision to transfer Maharashtra DGP

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Monday welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to direct Maharashtra Government to transfer DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect after complaints from political parties.

Advertisment

“The Election Commission has taken the right decision. Such persons should not continue in the post,” Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who was present at the media briefing, also welcome the EC decision on Shukla.

Briefing reporters separately, state Congress president Nana Patole said his party had approached the EC three times seeking Shukla’s transfer, citing her alleged role in tapping phones of opposition politicians.

Advertisment

The poll body has directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre.

The chief secretary has asked Mumbai police commissioner to hold the additional charge of the post, sources said.

On Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange’s decision to stay away from the November 20 assembly polls, Pawar said nobody from Maha Vikas Aghadi has anything to do with Jarange’s decision. PTI VT VT