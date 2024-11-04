Pawar, Patole welcome EC's decision to transfer Maharashtra DGP before state polls

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and his MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress on Monday welcomed the Election Commission’s move to direct the Maharashtra government to transfer DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect.

Advertisment

The EC, which took the decision after complaints from political parties, directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre. The chief secretary was also directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by Tuesday afternoon for appointment as DGP, sources said.

The chief secretary has asked Mumbai police commissioner to hold the additional charge of the post, they said.

Maharashtra goes to polls on November 20.

Advertisment

“The Election Commission has taken the right decision. Such persons should not continue in the post,” Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.

"It was absolutely inappropriate to keep her in the position and grant her extensions. It's a positive development that the EC moved to remove her. Her tenure in the state had already come to an end," the former Union minister said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who was present at the media briefing, also welcomed the EC's decision on Shukla.

Advertisment

Briefing reporters in Nagpur, state Congress president Nana Patole said his party had approached the EC three times seeking Shukla’s transfer, citing her alleged role in tapping phones of opposition politicians, and asked why it took so long for the poll body to take the decision.

He requested the EC to ensure Shukla is not given any election-related duties.

"Shukla used to support the BJP and had tapped phones of opposition leaders and we had filed complaints against her. We had been continuously demanding from the state government not to give important posts to such an officer," the Congress leader said.

Advertisment

However, (Deputy Chief Minister) Fadnavis and (CM) Shinde gave her an "illegal" extension of two years and made her DGP for their own electoral interest, Patole alleged.

"Hence, we had complained to the Election Commission and it took cognizance of our complaint. But, the question arises why it took so long," the Congress leader said while thanking the EC for its decision.

The DGPs of West Bengal and Jharkhand were transferred immediately after the announcement of elections there, Patole said.

Advertisment

"Why it took so long for the Election Commission to transfer Maharashtra DGP Shukla?" he asked.

On Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange’s decision to stay away from the November 20 assembly polls, Pawar said nobody from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has anything to do with Jarange’s decision.

"We are pleased to hear that Manoj Jarange has decided to withdraw from the Maharashtra assembly elections. Had he chosen to continue his campaign, it could have inadvertently benefited the BJP in the election process. Therefore, we wholeheartedly welcome his decision," he said.

Advertisment

Asked if MVA leaders were secretly helping Jarange to continue his tirade against the BJP, Pawar said, "As MVA, we want to clarify that we are not involved in Jarange's choices. However, we welcomed his decision to withdraw the candidates, as it may have benefited the BJP in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections." PTI ND CLS VT GK