Pawar responsible for social inequality in Maharashtra: Minister Vikhe Patil

Jalna, Oct 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the state cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, has slammed NCP (SP) chief and Sharad Pawar over the reservation issue, accusing him of being responsible for creating social inequality in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday night, Vikhe Patil said that if former chief minister Pawar had included the Maratha community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category while implementing the Mandal Commission recommendations in 1994, the current reservation issue would not have arisen.

Pawar himself should now clarify his stand on the matter, he said.

The minister held a closed-door meeting with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna.

"I came here to inquire about Jarange's health. It was a personal visit and we discussed general issues," he told media persons.

Following a five-day stir by Jarange at Azad Maidan, a government resolution (GR) was issued on September 2 to grant Kunbi certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community who can prove their OBC antecedents.

Earlier this week, the high court refused to grant an interim stay on the implementation of the state government’s decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas.

"The GR issued in accordance with the Hyderabad Gazetteer is currently being heard in the Bombay High Court. Hence, I do not wish to comment on the matter. Whatever verdict the court delivers should be accepted by everyone," the minister said.

He also criticised Pawar, alleging that the latter was responsible for creating social inequality in Maharashtra.

"If Pawar had included the Maratha community in the OBC category during the 1994 implementation of the Mandal Commission, this problem would not have existed today. He is responsible for creating social disparity in the state and should clarify his position on this important issue," he said.

Vikhe Patil also said that OBC leaders should accept the Maratha reservation, as the HC has refused to grant a stay, and termed their agitations against the quota as "unfair".

He also urged Minister Chhagan Bhujbal not to oppose the Maratha reservation. PTI COR ARU