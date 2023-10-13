Pawar slams Maharashtra govt over ‘security’ of women, contractual hiring and hospital deaths

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday targeted the Maharashtra government over the “security” of women, “contractual hiring”, hospital deaths, and education policies in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Pawar claimed that 19,553 women were reported “missing” from the state between January 1 and May 31 this year.

This is the second time in a week that Pawar has targeted the home department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, over the issue.

“The government is not serious about the law and order situation in the state,” Pawar alleged.

He also slammed the government over the “contractual hiring” of personnel in Mumbai police. He said the state has taken the decision to conduct government recruitments on contract.

Pawar said the state government has so far made 11,203 recruitments in the police, health and education departments.

“We oppose this move. Those hired on contract should subsumed in government service,” Pawar said.

He also slammed the government over the recent deaths in the state-run hospitals and said there should be permanent recruitment in the health department instead of contractual hiring.

The state government recently came under attack from the opposition after 31 patients, including infants, died at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in 48 hours since September 30, and 18 patients at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between October 2 and 3.

While interacting with party workers on Thursday, Pawar targeted the government over “contractual hiring” and said it does not take into account the reservation for women and people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Schedule Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government issued an order to hire 3,000 personnel from its own security corporation who will work under the Mumbai police.

These personnel drawn from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC), a government undertaking, will work under contract and assist the Mumbai police in select duties for a specific period of time.

The NCP president also criticised the education policies of the Maharashtra government.

He said the government's decision to shut down schools with fewer pupils and merge them with other schools will lead to students walking miles to attend classes. This is also not conducive to the state which has played a pioneering role in the field of education, he said.

He slammed the government's decision to give state-run schools to private companies for adoption, saying it would give private entities to meddle in the affairs of schools.

To buttress his point, Pawar said a school in Nashik run by an alcohol manufacturer recently organised a programme of Gautami Patil, a popular dance artist in rural Maharashtra. PTI PR NR