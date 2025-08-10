Pawar stresses need for empowered tribal leadership

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Sharad Pawar appealed to NCP (SP) workers on Sunday to build a tribal organisation at the grassroots.

Addressing a NCP (SP) tribal cell programme, Pawar said the party is committed to nurturing new and confident tribal leadership.

He appealed to the cadres to "prepare to build a tribal organisation filled with self-confidence" and emphasised the need for structural mobilisation of tribals in every taluka in the coming months.

The event was organised to commemorate the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, celebrated on Saturday.

Pawar urged the party members to adopt a systematic and grassroots-focused approach.

"Protect the honour of tribal workers in villages and forests. Give them opportunities. They have talent and are ready to work," he said.

Referring to the Surajgad iron ore mining project in Chandrapur district, Pawar said tribals safeguarded the country's wealth, including minerals, water resources, and forests.

He stated that tribals are not demanding charity or pity, but rightful recognition, dignity, and solutions to longstanding issues.

Pawar highlighted the contributions of Raghoji Bhangre, Birsa Munda, and Shibu Soren in getting justice for tribal communities.

He said several educated professionals are working voluntarily for tribal welfare. PTI MR NSK