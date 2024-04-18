Pawar versus Pawar in Baramati: Sule owes opponent Sunetra Rs 35 lakh

Pune, Apr 18 (PTI) Three-time Baramati MP Supriya Sule owes Rs 35 lakh to her sister-in-law and ruling alliance opponent Sunetra Pawar, according to the affidavit submitted by the former on Thursday as part of her nomination form.

Sule, daughter of NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, is contesting against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party.

As per Sule's affidavit, she also owes Rs 20 lakh to Parth Pawar, the son of Ajit and Sunetra Pawar.

Both Sule and Sunetra Pawar filed their nominations for the Baramati Lok Sabha earlier in the day before the returning officer at the Council Hall here.

Sule's movable assets are worth Rs 38 crore, which includes cash in hand, fixed deposits with financial institutions, investments in shares, while immovable assets total Rs 5.45 crore.

Her husband Sadanand Sule has movable assets of more than Rs 114 crore, as per the affidavit.

Sunetra Pawar's affidavit mentions the Rs 35 lakh she lent to Sule. It also has details of Rs 50 lakh lent to Sule's mother Pratibha Pawar.

Sunetra Pawar's movable assets are worth Rs 12,56,58,983, while immovable assets are valued at Rs 58,39,49,751.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who also filed his nomination as a back up in case his wife's nomination papers are rejected for any reason, has movable assets of Rs 13,25,06,033. His immovable assets are valued at Rs 37,15,70,029. PTI SPK BNM