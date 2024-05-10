Pawar welcomes bail to Kejriwal; Shiv Sena demands his resignation as Delhi CM

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Sharad Pawar, who heads the NCP (SP), on Friday welcomed the interim bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the country remains steadfast in the pursuit of democracy.

Advertisment

The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanded that the AAP national convener quit as the CM.

In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Advertisment

“I welcome the interim bail order granted to the chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal by the SC. India remains steadfast in the pursuit of democracy,” Pawar wrote on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said justice and relief to Kejriwal against the “dictatorial regime” in the country was a huge sign of winds of change.

“He has been speaking the truth and that is what the BJP dislikes. More power to him and the (opposition) INDIA bloc for Bharat. We will protect our Constitution and democracy,” he said.

Sanjay Nirupam, who recently joined the Shiv Sena after being expelled from the Congress, demanded Kejriwal’s removal as the Delhi CM.

“If he has little morality, he should quit as the chief minister before beginning campaigning for the elections,” he said. PTI MR NR