Pawar writes to Vaishnaw; demands express train halt at stations in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday wrote a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding that 32 express trains be given a halt at the railway stations in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg to improve the connectivity of the tourism district and ease of travel for people.

In the letter, the former Union minister said express trains should be given halts at Kudal, Kankavali and Sawantwadi stations in the coastal district.

"Several long-distance express trains currently bypass Sindhudurg, causing inconvenience to residents, students, professionals and tourists," he said.

Pawar suggested that halts be introduced during peak travel seasons like Ganesh festival, Dussehra, Diwali, New Year, Holi and summer vacation to assess demand and feasibility.

"The move will improve accessibility to Maharashtra's tourism district. It will ease travel for students, professionals and patients," the four-time state chief minister said.

The express train halts will facilitate the transport of local produce and handicraft. It will address citizens' long-standing requests and promote regional balance, he said.

Granting a halt at least at one of these stations per express train would strengthen the last-mile connectivity and support the government's vision of inclusive growth, the NCP (SP) chief said. PTI MR NP