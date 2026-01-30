Pay compensation for Rimpu Bagan raid cases: Meghalaya rights panel to govt

Shillong, Jan 30 (PTI) The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has recommended payment of compensation in 15 cases relating to alleged human rights violations during a police raid in West Garo Hills district around four years ago.

The raid was conducted by the police at Rimpu Bagan in Tura on July 22, 2022, alleging that it was being run as a brothel.

In its order, Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Home (Police) Department was directed to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the complainants.

Of the 30 cases lodged with the Commission, 15 were withdrawn by the complainants.

The Bagan is a farmhouse belonging to a BJP leader who had been a militant earlier. PTI JOP NN