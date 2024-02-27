Payment of water bills worth Rs 141 cr pending in Thane; civic officials directed to take action

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city has managed to collect only 37 per cent of water charges from consumers and bills to the tune of Rs 141 crore are unpaid, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malavai, who reviewed the pendency of water bills for the current year, expressed concern over the poor collection of only 37 per cent of the targeted amount of Rs 223 crore, the official said.

Recovery of bills to the tune of Rs 141 crore is pending, and the amount has to be collected in a month, he said.

Malavai also directed officials to take strict action against defaulters, and in the worst cases, the supply should be cut. PTI COR ARU