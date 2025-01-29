Payments suspended for over 1,000 people receiving multiple pensions in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Feb 6 (PTI) Pension payments for over 1,000 people in Uttarakhand were suspended after they were found to be receiving benefits from various pension schemes they were ineligible for, officials said on Friday.

This alleged fraud came to light in a recent data analysis of government pensions conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), they said.

These employees, who have retired from various government departments, were also receiving benefits from pension schemes such as old-age pension, freedom fighter pension, or statehood activist pension provided by the social welfare department, in addition to their departmental pensions.

Officials said a list of ineligible persons has been sent to all districts, and they have been asked to conduct an inquiry.

They said after the completion of the inquiry, action, including recovery of funds, will be taken against the pensioners involved in the fraud.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said strict action will be taken against any department or officer in the state who shows negligence in their duties or engages in corruption.

Dhami said that his government is committed to moving forward with complete transparency, in keeping with the name of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. PTI DPT PRK PRK