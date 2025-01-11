PBD exhibition draws huge crowds

Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (PTI) A large number of people, mostly school and college students, on Saturday witnessed a mega exhibition held at the venue of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at Janata Maidan here.

As per the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the exhibition was thrown open to the general public after the culmination of the three-day PBD held from January 8 to 10. The exhibition will remain open till 9 pm on Sunday, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said.

The entry of public was restricted to the venue during the three days of the event in view of the visit of VVIPs such as the President, Prime Minister, cabinet ministers and other dignitaries, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the event on Thursday.

The convention has four exhibition halls based on themes 'Vishwaroop Ram - the Universal Legacy of Ramayana', 'Diaspora's Contribution to Technology and Viksit Bharat', 'Spread and Evolution of Indian diaspora' and 'Heritage and Culture of Odisha'.

Apart from people of the state capital, students from districts such as Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Puri and Cuttack made a beeline to witness the exhibition.

"Though the school had earlier planned to take children on tour to a picnic spot, we changed the decision last night after being informed that the mega exhibition will remain open for the public from Saturday. It has been very useful for the students," Sabita Swain, a woman teacher from Nayagarh district, said.

The teachers said the exhibition offers a lot of learning for the children, showcasing Odisha's cultural heritage, maritime history, palm leaf manuscripts and the achievements of the global Indian diaspora.

The exhibition also highlights Odisha's timeless traditions, such as Jagannath culture, Manabasa Gurubar and Dol Purnima.

Patachitra painting, Pipili's Chandua, Sambalpuri sarees, and traditional handlooms along with Odisha's tribal heritage, local crafts, and music are also prominently displayed.

The digital representation of ancient maritime trade journeys of 'Sadhabas' (traders) was also an amusement for the visitors. PTI AAM AAM ACD